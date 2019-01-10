Dennis O'Hagan

Big Frog Brewing Company 2122 Dayton Blvd, Red Bank, Tennessee

Dennis O'Hagan's national Great Brewery Tour stops in the Chattanooga area to play Big Frog's Brewing in Red Bank. Solo/acoustic, Dennis plays new material, stuff from his various indie bands, traditional music, and covers you love and nobody else ever plays. Afterwards join a discussion of the brewery and it's beers online at GreatBreweryTour.com

