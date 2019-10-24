Depths of the "SEE"

Smart Furniture Studio 1700 Broad Street #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

"To be Free, we must change the way we SEE." Through concept, color theory, and branding techniques, my artwork is based on storytelling. I use symbolism to capture meaning behind the things that are unseen. At this exhibit I will be decoding, what I refer to as “Seen” a love language I have created to share a deeper look into my art and what inspires me daily. Hope to SEE you all there.

This event is free and will feature light hors d'oeuvres and drinks. Artwork will be available for purchase with 5% of proceeds donated to The Launch Pad, a recovery-based sober living house for women in our community.

Smart Furniture Studio 1700 Broad Street #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
