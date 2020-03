Derby Nooga Day Party is Chattanooga's first day party of the Spring, featuring casino games, good vibes, and great food, drinks and entertainment in a Kentucky Derby-style atmosphere. With the support of Alpha Phi Alpha, Inc, the event raises funds for college scholarships and educational programs for young men.

Everyone is encouraged to attend. Chic attire awards the wearers awards for best dress and hat! Be a vendor, sponsor or purchase your tickets today!