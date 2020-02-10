Derek Parsons, professor of piano at Furman University, will be hosting a piano masterclass on Monday, February 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the Ackerman Auditorium on the campus of Southern Adventist University. Multiple students will be studying under his instruction. This event is free, and the public is invited to observe.
Derek Parsons Piano Masterclass
Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
