It may be the heart of winter, but don't let that stop you from thinking big thoughts about your Spring garden! Come learn about how to arrange plants, place beds, use containers and other design challenges in garden design.
Designing your spring garden
Bees on a Bicycle 1909 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsSeeking
-
Saturday
-
Art & ExhibitionsSeeking
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Home & Garden Kids & FamilySignal Mtn. Nursery Christmas Open House
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsElevate Exhibit Mainx24
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBobby Burns and Gordy Nichol
-
This & ThatHoliday Tea and Open House
-
Art & ExhibitionsHoliday Wreath Making
-
Concerts & Live MusicNabil Ince
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Theater & DanceCreative Movement for Bellydance
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicJoe Bonamassa
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "The Art of Authentic Presence"
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Concerts & Live MusicHoliday Vocal Concert
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicAuthor Rhonda Nelson & Little River Band's Wayne Nelson
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Gotta Get Up To Get Down: Painting Sunrises and Sunsets"
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsThrowback Thursday
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsConvergence Fine Ceramic Sculpture Exhibition
-
Art & Exhibitions Markets This & ThatConvergence - a fine ceramic sculpture exhibition
-
-
Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Creating a 2018 Vision Board"
-