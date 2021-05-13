Developing your Event’s Access Plan for People with Disabilities

While you are reviewing and revamping all of your procedures because of COVID-19, be sure to remember people with disabilities and include them in your planning.

Together we will think through how to accommodate people with various types of disabilities in all aspects of your outdoor event and we will build the bones of a comprehensive Access Plan.

A well thought out and executed Access Plan will not only help make your event more accessible for people with disabilities but it will be safer for all, more inclusive, and it will help protect you from litigation.

This fast-paced course is helpful for executives, directors, managers, front line employees and volunteers. If everyone has a basic understanding of accessibility, it will be easier to create buy-in for your plan. It is especially important for those that make budgetary decisions to join in so they may learn why it is necessary to invest in the Access Plan.

Presenting Partners: The Chattery, INCubator, and Everyone's Invited, LLC.

About the instructor:

Laura Grunfeld is the owner and founder of Everyone’s Invited, LLC a consulting, training, and production company specializing in helping producers make their events more accessible to people with disabilities. Laura has worked with festivals large and small, and was the main architect of the award-winning Access Program at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in the late 1990s. Her program, “Everyone’s Invited to Bonnaroo,” has won the 2018 and 2019 IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Gold Award for “Best Accessibility Program.”

She has consulted with, designed and implemented Access Programs for events across the nation including Bonnaroo, Music Midtown, Governors Ball, Outside Lands, The Meadows, TomorrowWorld, Firefly, Life is Good, Rothbury, Electric Forest, Phish, and many more. She has sourced American Sign Language interpreters skilled in interpreting music for Neil Young’s performance at the MusicCares Grammy Event, the First Lady’s College Signing event in Harlem, the New York City Disability Pride Day, and numerous music festivals. She has delivered countless service-animal-screening training sessions to event security teams across the country.