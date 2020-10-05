Developing Studies for Your Paintings with Christopher Groves

Creating small studies for your paintings is an invaluable way to work out the color, composition, and make other important decisions before diving into a larger painting. This course will start with comprehensive color theory and mixing. Harmony and vibration in colors with a limited palette will be discussed and demoed.

In a combination of a basic analysis of shape, value, and area of interest in your reference material in order to establish a well-thought-out composition will be discussed in the course. A series of small studies will be developed each day in direct response to each artists painting ideas and intention.

These studies will be used to help develop the bigger painting or stand alone on their own. We will use a variety of surfaces, mediums, and tools in the exploration during this course.

Each session runs approximately 2 hours and will begin with a lecture and demo of the day’s assignments. Each student will have an equal and set amount of time during each session, individually with the instructor. The session will end with an additional lecture and assignments for the following session.

All sessions will be administered through ZOOM meetings. A link and instructions to join the class will be sent after registration. All you need is the free ZOOM app on your device.

Session 1 – Color Theory and mixing. Materials will also be discussed.

Session 2 – Design and Composition. Reference materials will be discussed.

Session 3 – Application and development of a series of studies

Session 4 – The wide range of studies – Variety of mediums and techniques

Session 5 – Preparing your studies for further use and display

Session 6 – Critique

About the instructor/facilitator:

Christopher E . Groves OPA, ASMA studied at the Florence Academy of Art, Italy, and the CAA Atelier Colorado– Classical Academy where he was lead Landscape Instructor from 2004-2008. He also has a BFA in Environmental Design/Architecture from Colorado University.

He is a member of Oil Painters of America – Signature Membership, American Impressionist Society, American Society of Marine Artists – Signature Membership, and Plein Air Painters of the Southeast. He has received numerous awards for his work including the OPA National Juried Exhibition 2016, Southwest Gallery, Dallas, TX; Virtuosos of the OPA Exhibition 2015, Salmagundi Club, NYC, NY; OPA National Juried Exhibition 2014, Bennington Fine Art, Bennington, VT. His work can be found at Anderson Fine Art – St Simons, GA; Horton Hayes Fine Arts – Charleston, SC; Lagerquist Gallery – Atlanta, GA; Shain Gallery – Charlotte, NC; CAG – Greenville, NC; Mary Williams Fine Art – Boulder, CO; and Mackinac Fine Art – Mackinac Island, MI.