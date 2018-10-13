Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions invites you to attend our production of “Devil’s Walk,” a terrifying stage play inspired by the lore and world of Nathaniel Hawthorne. Performances are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 12 through 27 at 7:30 p.m. each night, with a special midnight showing set for Saturday, Oct. 27 in celebration of the Halloween season.

The Mars Theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga St., Lafayette, Georgia. Tickets can be purchased online at www.BAPshows.com or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime.

“Devil’s Walk” focuses on the journey of Goodman Brown as she sets off on a seemingly unavoidable quest for answers and to right her family name. Entering the woods outside her village, she meets the Devil himself who invites her on a dangerous journey. Along the way, he shows her visions in order to shake her faith. Brown, a virtuous and steady Christian, believes she is strong enough to best the Devil’s distortions and charms. But as she delves deeper into the dark history of the town’s true nature she begins to waver.

“We’ve been doing an annual Halloween show for three years now at the theatre,” Director Kaylee Smith says. “Each year we up the ante -- in fear, adrenaline, creativity and execution. We’ve got some exciting and scary ideas to bring to you this year. We’re very tight lipped about this production because we’re so excited about it, but trust us when we say you’ll definitely be getting scared.”

The deeper that Brown journeys into the woods, the more terrifying and distorted things get. Facades are broken down, faith is questioned, and the Devil exerts more power over the scene until it’s too late to turn around. For the audience, it may also be too late to turn around. Unlike a scary movie, the action is happening in front of you, around you, and even behind you. And the monsters aren’t just on the stage: they’re also within.

“The thrust of the play is driven by a reckless curiosity that can corrupt the spirit,” Smith explains. “That human draw - to know, to understand - is relatable. Even admirable. But for Brown, she keeps crossing line after line, ignoring warning after warning.”

As the play progresses, Brown continues her quest until she’s quite literally in another world.

“It’s a world she thinks she can master, armed with her faith, only to find it masters her,” Smith explains. “Like us, she’s completely unprepared for the horror that awaits her on the other side. And in the woods, she realizes the people she trusted blindly aren’t who they say they are. Not her church, not her friends, no one in her community or family. Worst of all, she begins to wonder if she can even trust her own self, including her faith.”

Though not explicit in content,, some viewers may be uncomfortable with demonic themes that run throughout the play, as well as horror and scare elements. Audience discretion is advised.

“There’s certainly a lot of poignancy in Hawthorne's writing,” Smith adds. “It offers a lot to chew on philosophically. But, at the end of the day, the first goal is always to scare you. This is definitely a fearful and fun plunge for the Halloween season.”

Tickets can be purchased online at www.BAPshows.com or at the box office day of show. For questions, call (706) 621-2870.