Center Podium productions is thrilled to produce our first event in Chattanooga Tennessee for the debut of the Dexter Jackson Classic in Chattanooga Tennessee!

This is a National Physique Committee National Qualifier amateur bodybuilding event on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

It's not just for bodybuilders. There are many attainable physique classes that have a GQ or Sports Illustrated swimsuit model look.

The event is also very motivating and beneficial for all friends, family and fans involved. The event features 54 classes across the following 7 NPC divisions: Bodybuilding, Bikini, Fitness, Men's Physique, Classic Physique, and Women's Physique.