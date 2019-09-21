Dexter Jackson Classic

Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Center Podium productions is thrilled to produce our first event in Chattanooga Tennessee for the debut of the Dexter Jackson Classic in Chattanooga Tennessee! 

This is a National Physique Committee National Qualifier amateur bodybuilding event on Saturday, September 21, 2019. 

It's not just for bodybuilders.  There are many attainable physique classes that have a GQ or Sports Illustrated swimsuit model look. 

The event is also very motivating and beneficial for all friends, family and fans involved.  The event features 54 classes across the following 7 NPC divisions: Bodybuilding, Bikini, Fitness, Men's Physique, Classic Physique, and Women's Physique.  

