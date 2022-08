× Expand Robert Winslow Dialogues Chattanooga

green|spaces and the Artists At Work (AAW) program present a screening of Dialogues Chattanooga. In this feature-length documentary film, local filmmaker Robert Winslow explores Chattanooga's pressing challenges and changing visions fromover the last decade.

Event is free with a suggested donation of $10.

RSVP here: https://fb.me/e/1FKkVPtZ7