Digital Strategy 101

Having a digital strategy will save time and help you promote your business even better.

Even before COVID-19 became rampant, more and more businesses have been relying on digital marketing to sell products and make money. Now, having a cohesive digital strategy across all platforms will help your business succeed even more.

Whether you're just starting out or working to take your business to the next level, this class will help you come up with a digital strategy for your business.

About the teacher:

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Jordan Scruggs is a communicator and activist specializing in human rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights. Their passion comes from being raised by people who stressed the importance of change through community action. Scruggs had their digital communications work highlighted by Organizing For Action and was able to introduce President Obama because of it in November of 2015. They have currently worked with national and local organizations in Chattanooga, TN such as Chattanooga’s Urban League, the City of Chattanooga, and RISE. In 2020 Jordan can’t wait to keep creating and working with local non-profits.