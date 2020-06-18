Digital Vision Board Workshop

We will make a vision board online using Google Slides with images and powerful words we find on Pinterest. I will walk you through how I created mine, so you can make your own. Join this event via zoom with your computer or tablet device where you can copy and paste images from one internet browser tab to another.

***You must register through the zoom link to gain access to this event***

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2015898183578/WN_9SWcHOOJR8Gf64lwkqg4ww