Dining Out for Life with Live Music by Sean Quinn

to Google Calendar - Dining Out for Life with Live Music by Sean Quinn - 2018-06-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dining Out for Life with Live Music by Sean Quinn - 2018-06-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dining Out for Life with Live Music by Sean Quinn - 2018-06-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Dining Out for Life with Live Music by Sean Quinn - 2018-06-21 18:00:00

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us as we Dine Out for Life! We are partnering with Cempa Community Care and Chattanooga Cares to support the fight against HIV in the Tennessee Valley. A portion of the proceeds for the evening will help to fund their nutrition assistance program and be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables for the CARES Market.

In celebration of the evening, we will also feature $7.50 Sangria Flights, $5 Fried Mushroom appetizers and Sean Quinn will be live on the patio!

Influenced by greats like Clapton and Bloomfield, Sean Quinn combines vocals, his unique style and stinging guitar talents to create a performance all its own.

Let’s Dine Out for Life, Chattanooga!

*All music weather permitting.

Info
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Dining Out for Life with Live Music by Sean Quinn - 2018-06-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dining Out for Life with Live Music by Sean Quinn - 2018-06-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dining Out for Life with Live Music by Sean Quinn - 2018-06-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Dining Out for Life with Live Music by Sean Quinn - 2018-06-21 18:00:00
DI 15.24

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

June 15, 2018

Saturday

June 16, 2018

Sunday

June 17, 2018

Monday

June 18, 2018

Tuesday

June 19, 2018

Wednesday

June 20, 2018

Thursday

June 21, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours