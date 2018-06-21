Dining Out for Life with Live Music by Sean Quinn

Join us as we Dine Out for Life! We are partnering with Cempa Community Care and Chattanooga Cares to support the fight against HIV in the Tennessee Valley. A portion of the proceeds for the evening will help to fund their nutrition assistance program and be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables for the CARES Market.

In celebration of the evening, we will also feature $7.50 Sangria Flights, $5 Fried Mushroom appetizers and Sean Quinn will be live on the patio!

Influenced by greats like Clapton and Bloomfield, Sean Quinn combines vocals, his unique style and stinging guitar talents to create a performance all its own.

Let’s Dine Out for Life, Chattanooga!

*All music weather permitting.