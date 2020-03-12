Join East Brainerd Community Theater for The Dining Room, a Pulitzer Prize nominated play by A.R. Gurney, at Christ UMC on East Brainerd Rd. Directed by Katie Olsen, the show gives us a glimpse into the dining room, a place where families gather to share their meals and their lives. Show dates: March 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30. March 15 at 2:30pm. It’s funny, touching, bittersweet and truly has something for everyone. Tickets are available through Eventbrite or at Christ UMC’s business office during regular business hours. Tickets are $10 through March 11. On March 12, tickets available only at the door and are $15.
The Dining Room
Christ United Methodist Church 8645 E. Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Friday
-
