Join East Brainerd Community Theater for The Dining Room, a Pulitzer Prize nominated play by A.R. Gurney, at Christ UMC on East Brainerd Rd. Directed by Katie Olsen, the show gives us a glimpse into the dining room, a place where families gather to share their meals and their lives. It’s funny, touching, bittersweet and truly has something for everyone. Tickets are available through Eventbrite or at Christ UMC’s business office during regular business hours. Tickets are $10 through March 11. On March 12, tickets available only at the door and are $15.
The Dining Room
Christ United Methodist Church 8645 E. Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
