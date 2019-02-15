Dining with H*Art

Enjoy a 5 course dinner with a signature cocktail and wine in the H*Art Gallery! A great night out for you and a special someone or a bestie with the bonus of supporting artists impacted by homelessness, mental and physical disabilities, domestic violence, and veterans. All ticket sales will be benefitting the ongoing mission of H*Art Gallery to provide hope and opportunity through art. H*Art Gallery is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.