The Dinner Detective Interactive Mystery Dinner Show

America’s LARGEST interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show is now playing at the Hotel Indigo Chattanooga Downtown! At The Dinner Detective, you’ll tackle a challenging crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The criminal is lurking somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

Each admission includes our fantastic full dinner, murder mystery entertainment, wait staff gratuity, prize package for Top Sleuth, and much more! Cash bar and ATM available throughout the event.

Our Chattanooga murder mystery shows are geared toward adults and carry a PG-13 rating. Some mild content, loud noises, and adult humor will be present. Teenagers ages 15+ with adult supervision are permitted; no infants, toddlers, or young children are allowed to attend.

https://www.thedinnerdetective.com/chattanooga/murder-mystery-tickets-showtimes/