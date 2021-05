The Dinner Detective

At The Dinner Detective, you’ll tackle a hilarious and challenging crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it! Our engaging and unique murder mystery dinner theatre performances have been playing across the country since 2004. Join us for an evening full of intrigue, hilarity, and unscripted moments you simply can’t find anywhere else!