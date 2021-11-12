Dinner and The Opera

The Granfalloon 400 East Main Street , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

DINNER & THE OPERA

Friday, November 12, 2021

6:30 PM 10:00 PM

Granfalloon (map)

Hors d’œuvres at 6:30 pm, Music begins at 7

THE OPERA

The Granfalloon presents a concert of solos and duets from the standard operas featuring four soloists from the metro Chattanooga and Atlanta areas. The hour of music (in two halves) will be accompanied by a three-course dinner (detailed below).

Ubiquitous Chattanooga impresario Harv Wileman produces and emcees this concert featuring coloratura soprano Natalie Almeter; beloved jazz and blues mezzo-soprano Neshawn Calloway showing her classical side; tenor Michael Mays; and baritone Ryan Henry; accompanied by Matt McNeill on the Granfalloon’s vintage Steinway. Special appearances by renowned violinist Mark Reneau and clarinetist Luke Sharp.

Music by Bizet, Donizetti, Gounod, Handel, Korngold, Massenet, Mozart, Puccini, and more

Real-time translations of the arias and duets into English will be projected on a screen to the side of the stage.

DINNER MENU

Hors d’œuvres:

Tomato basil bruschetta served with baguette toast points

Entree (choose one):

Chicken Sherry Mushroom Crêpes, served with mashed potatoes and a salad of mixed greens, almonds and apples.

Creamy pesto penne with roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, and spinach, served with garlic bread and a salad of mixed greens, almonds and apples.

Dessert:

Tart trio: chocolate, fruit ,cheesecake

Drinks

Soft Drinks, tea and coffee.

Cash bar available

Tickets Prices are $40 plus sales tax of 9.25% and credit card processing fee of 2.9%. Total is $44.96.

Info

The Granfalloon 400 East Main Street , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
