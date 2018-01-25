Dinner & The Arts Gala

Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (CCA) Presents Dinner & the Arts

Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (CCA) will hold its Ninth Annual “Dinner and the Arts” Gala on Thursday, January 25, 2018. This artful event will feature a silent and live auction, a gourmet meal by Beast & Barrel restaurant, and a live dinner performance. Auction items include Disney World and Dollywood tickets, local restaurant gift cards, and much more.

CCA students major in eight areas of the arts including: acting, communications, dance, instrumental music, musical theatre, technical theatre, visual art, and vocal music. Students from each art department, including Project Motion Dancers and the Choo Choo Kids, will showcase their work during the evening.

Principal Debbie Smith says, “Dinner and the Arts provides the opportunity for our emerging artists to share their craft with the community. This year we have made connections with several community organizations and will highlight each of them throughout our student performance. It will be a night to remember for all!”