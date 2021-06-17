Dirty Honey

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Dirty Honey

Dirty Honey at The Signal on June 17th, 2021 w/ Joyous Wolf

Doors: 7pm / Show: 8pm

THIS SHOW IS 18+ (Under 18 admitted with parent or legal guardian)

The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. We will follow all local/national mandates & CDC guidelines*. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs.

*Safety requirements and procedures are subject to change based on local & federal regulations and/or mandates.

Absolutely no refunds - no exceptions. Lineups and times are subject to change. Any ticket suspected of being purchased for the sole purpose of reselling can be canceled at the discretion of The Signal and/or Ticketmaster. Valid government-issued photo ID required for entry to age-restricted events. Tickets available at the door (if not sold out). No re-entry.

