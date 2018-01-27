Disaster+Travel+Wilderness First Aid Course

LEARN HOW to SAVE LIFE and LIMB in an

> urban disaster (natural or terrorist)

> rural area (not near a hospital)

> travel anywhere

> wilderness area

OVERVIEW:

> No prerequisites

> For adults and focused youths ages 12+. Know your loved ones are safe wherever they are.

> Hands-on learn how to care for an injured / ill person during the critical minutes or hours before ambulance / hospital arrival

> Blend of classroom instruction & hands-on rescue scenario practice

> Approved by the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), Girl Scouts of the USA, American Camping Association (ACA), University of Virginia (100% reimbursement for certain academic employees), and more

> 2-year SOLO WFA certification

> Counts as recertification for WFA, AWFA, WFR and wilderness part of W-EMT

TOPICS:

> Beyond the ‘golden hour’: wilderness/remote travel/disaster-delayed EMS arrival injury challenges and long-term patient care

> Patient Assessment System: thorough patient examination, treatment, monitoring, safety, and documentation

> Orthopedic Injuries and Treatment: Sprains, Strains, Fractures, and Spinal Cord Management

> Circulatory System Form and Function: Heart, Blood, Blood Vessels, Lungs, Brain

> Soft Tissue Injuries and Wound Treatment: Contusions, Abrasions, Lacerations, Flap Avulsions, Amputation, Punctures, Impalements,

> Bites, Stings, Blisters, Burns, and Infections

> Environmental Injuries and Treatment: Cold, Heat, Dehydration and Wilderness Survival

> Medical Emergencies and Critical Care: Shock, Allergies, Shortness of Breath, Brain Problems, and Heart Problems

> Patient movement: spinal cord precautions and clearing; pre- and post-evacuation treatment

> International Travel: preparing & packing for safe travel, problem prevention before and during travel, and identification & treatment of many travel illnesses – presented in a special hand-out for those who indicate interest.

WHY: Mired in a disaster zone, travel or rural area far from a hospital, or natural area miles from an access point … accidents, destructive weather, and terrorism happen, and all-too-often members of a group are not capable of dealing with the emergency. This leads to improper care of the patient, and endangers the entire group. Many recreational accidents are preventable, and improper care of trauma can compound even simple injuries. Very few first aid programs actually address the issues of providing emergency care in a setting where 911 is overwhelmed or not immediately reachable. In this course, classroom instruction and Q&A are interwoven with practical work and problem-solving exercises. Hands-on experience – a most powerful learning tool – during scenarios comprise ~50% of class. 8:30am – 6:30pm or 7pm both days; you come away with actual do-it-yourself care-giving confidence.

Instructor: Matthew Rosefsky, Geo Medic, Wilderness EMT, CERT, MRC, Street Medic, and SOLO Instructor-Trainer; or a top-notch, highly-qualified expert Matt personally trained.

