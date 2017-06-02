ITS A DISASTER

Back Alley unites with L.A. producers to adapt end of world comedy “It’s A Disaster”

LaFAYETTE, GA – Back Alley Productions is proud and excited to present the dark comedy “It’s A Disaster.” Performances are Fridays at 8 p.m., June 2 through June 16, Saturdays at 8 p.m. on June 3 and June 10,and Sundays at 3 p.m. on June 4 and June 11. The theater is located at 117 N. Chattanooga St. in LaFayette, GA.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office 30 minutes before showtime or in advance online at www.BAPshows.com.

“It’s A Disaster” details the superficial lives of four couples who meet together for an annual brunch that has become somewhat strained over the years. Glenn is Tracy's new boyfriend. And it’s his first time meeting the entire gang. They both know it’s going to be a little awkward, but at least it’s not the end of the world. Or is it?

Based on the 2012 dark comedy film of the same name, what starts as a sudden airing of petty grievances between the couples soon takes an unexpectedly funny (and dark) turn when the couples discover that they are stuck in a house together as the world comes to an end. Trapped and unsure of their chances at survival, these apparently normal, albeit shallow, friends become unhinged to hysterical results.

“We’ve been working with Los Angeles-based producers to adapt their movie script to a script for the stage,” Director Kaylee Smith explains. “We’re one of the only theaters in the country to do so, which makes us all very thrilled and excited. We’ve been big fans of the movie since it came out in 2012. It was a sleeper cult hit that was written in a very ‘theatrical’ way, and we’ve always wanted to do this on the stage. Now is the right time for us to give it a shot because the black box space at the Mars Theatre is perfect for this kind of comedy.”

The tense brunch is interrupted by the odd next door neighbor, who walks into the house uninvited with news that there’s been a mysterious attack on the city.

“It’s a ridiculous dark comedy form the pop culture-obsessed Paranoia Era,” Smith explains. “It’s wonderfully sarcastic. Poking fun at the sometimes superficial, always phone-obsessed millennials who, in the face of conflict, often behave in an ‘eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow we die’ kind of way. It’s really something original, laugh out loud, and exciting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to share it.”

Audience members are advised that the play contains strong language, sexual themes, substance abuse and radioactive humor. For more information, visit BAPshows.com or contact Smith at 706.621.2870 or email backalleyperformances@gmail.com.