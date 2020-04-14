× Expand The Chattery Discovering Drawing

In this “live” class, you will be guided through some basic techniques for doing observational drawing based on your own 3D objects. All you need is some paper, a pencil, an eraser, and access to items around your house. We will do a series of drawing exercises, beginning with “sketching” techniques and lead into some tips for refining your drawings, by focusing on contours. This class is open to a variety of age levels and is geared toward beginners. There will be opportunities for you to submit questions throughout, and a chance to show off your work at the end (if you choose)!

Website: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/14/discovering-drawing-from-sketching-to-contour-online-class

About the teacher:

Carrie Pendergrass received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Studio Art, with a concentration in Painting, from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She then went on to receive a Masters of Education degree from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Over the last twenty years, Carrie has been a freelance artist, art educator, and small-business owner. She recently stepped down from her Gallery Director position at the local non-profit HArt Gallery, where she worked for over three and a half years. She currently works as a professional artist, exhibiting her work locally and regionally, and continues to do arts education. She has been teaching art through grant-funded opportunities like Arts Build’s Artist-in-Residency Program and private and public instruction through Townsend Atelier, the Chattery, and other venues. You can find her as “Sewn to the Sea” on Facebook and Instagram and through sewntothesea.com.