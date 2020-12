Discovery Day @ Ruby Falls 92nd Anniversary

Celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the discovery of Ruby Falls!

Guests can receive the original $2 ticket price with Cave Walk reservations before 9:15 AM. $2 tickets sold online only, beginning December 1st, first come, first served.

$2 tickets may only be rescheduled for tours on 12/30 8-9AM, based on availability.

GIVEAWAYS! Free keepsake booklet and postcard all-day, while supplies last.