Dismembered Tennesseans

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre will present a concert on its riverfront lawn with a performance by one of the most beloved bands in the region, the Dismembered Tennesseans, on Saturday, October 24.

The performance begins at 7 p.m., with happy hour starting at 6 p.m. Concessions, beer, wine, and soft drinks will be available.

The Dismembered Tennesseans’ rousing blend of bluegrass has been going strong since 1945, when the band was formed by a group of McCallie School students. Led for many years by champion fiddler Fletcher Bright, the band has stayed together for 75 years through numerous personnel changes.

The latest lineup has infused the band with new energy and a repertoire that both honors its tradition and sends the music headlong into the future. It includes original member Doc Cullis (banjo), long-time member Laura Walker (bass and vocals), Don Cassel (mandolin and vocals), Bobby Burns (guitar and vocals), Tom Morley (fiddle and vocals), and Fletcher Bright’s granddaughter, Eleanor Bright (banjo, guitar, and vocals).

The group has appeared at the Riverbend Festival, the Kennedy Center, and festivals, fairs, and concerts around the country, sharing the stage with many top bluegrass music stars.

To ensure social distancing, guests will be seated in designated areas on the lawn separated by 6-foot-wide aisles. There will be a touchless check-in for ticket holders, traffic flow will be managed, and masks are required. Blankets and chairs are welcome.

Limited seating so buy tickets early. Admission is $15 for adults and $7.50 for children ages 12 and under. To purchase tickets, call the CTC box office at (423) 267-8534 or go online at TheatreCentre.com.