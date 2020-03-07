Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (CCA) will present Disney’s beloved musical, Frozen Jr., Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7, at 7:00 PM in the CCA Auditorium. Based on the wildly popular Disney film written by Jennifer Lee, this musical theatre adaptation features all the songs you know and love.

CCA’s musical theatre department is directed by Mr. Cody Murphy, with choreography for Frozen Jr. by Ms. Lynn Tweedie. The production will feature 35 of CCA’s talented middle school performers, as well as two puppets that audiences are sure to recognize!

Tickets for CCA’s Frozen Jr. are $10 and will be available online at cca.hcde.org beginning Monday, March 2, or at the door on the evening of the performance. For an additional $5, audiences may enjoy a cocoa and dessert reception after the show.

What: Disney’s Frozen Jr., performed by CCA middle school students

When: Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7 at 7:00 PM. (Come early to beat the crowd!)

Where: Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts, 1301 Dallas Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405

Admisson: $10 for show/ $5 for optional reception. May be purchased at the door or online at: cca.hcde.org.