× Expand photo by Julie Van Valkenburg Jack Smith portrays Aladdin and Claire James is Princess Jasmine in the Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s production of Disney’s ALADDIN, JR.

Magic carpets, magic lamps, and a musical Genie! Discover “A Whole New World” as the Chattanooga Theatre Centre presents Disney’s ALADDIN, JR., February 18 through February 27.

This magically updated musical adaptation is based on Disney’s 1992 Academy Award-winning film and its 2014 hit Broadway show. Twenty-six young actors bring the story to life through familiar scenes and music.

The Youth Theatre production takes us on an adventure with a “diamond in the rough” street rat. Aladdin and his friends, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes.

Wanting to earn the respect of Princess Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and character—and learns that his true worth lies deep within.

Performances take place on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre.

Masks are required at all times, except for the actors on stage, and seating is limited to 75 percent capacity to allow for social distancing. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test are required upon arrival. For the CTC’s full safety protocols, visit TheatreCentre.com/Safety.