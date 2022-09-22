× Expand Disrupt Disrupt Chattanooga

Everyone has the power to create a movement, and that’s the idea from which DisruptHR was founded. An international event with groups from New York City to London, Disrupt is an information exchange designed to energize, inform, and empower people. The concept is simple; ten to fourteen speakers are given five minutes each to talk about whatever they want – so long as it’s relevant to the world of work. Imagine condensing TED Talks into five actionable minutes, then adding a dash of fun and a sprinkle of weirdness. No matter your title, if you care about talent, culture, or technology – you belong!

The inaugural event will take place at The Signal on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m. EST. There will be a networking social hour to kick off the event, with presentations starting at 6:30 p.m. EST. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22nd, 2022 for just $30 per person, which will include entry, exclusive networking opportunities, and food from one of Chattanooga’s best locally owned restaurants.

More information about Disrupt can be found at https://disrupthr.co, and you can follow DisruptHR Chattanooga on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/company/disrupthrchatt/ to stay up to date and for the latest speaker and sponsor announcements. Interested in sponsoring the event? Contact Lisa Atkins at (423) 933-5959 or send an email to disrupthrchatt@gmail.com for further information.