Ditch Your Comfort Zone - ONLINE CLASS

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Ditch Your Comfort Zone

Anything worthwhile is always outside our comfort zone! Discover what's keeping YOU in your comfort zone and how to step out of your comfort zone so that you can expand your possibilities!

Learn the 7 myths that are keeping you in your comfort zone.

Discover the signs - you might be stuck in your comfort zone and not even know it!

Identify what's keeping you in your comfort zone and preventing you from walking in all you were created to BE!

Find out how to ditch your comfort zone, become more confident, and get the results you are after!

It's time for you to THRIVE personally and professionally!

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ditch-your-comfort-zone-online-class-tickets-104796705768

About the teacher:

Marvae Eikanas is an author, entrepreneur, ICF certified coach, Career Direct Coach, DISC consultant, and HBDI practitioner. She helps her clients sharpen their skills, face their fears, become free of funky mindsets, hone their habits, and cultivate clarity so they can THRIVE personally and professionally.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.

Info

Education & Learning
423-521-2643
please enable javascript to view
