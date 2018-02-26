The Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga will kickoff its partnership with Barking Legs Theater by hosting a mini-FUN-raising event on February 26th.

“As we redefine who we are, what we offer and how we offer it, we were really just looking for something new and out of the box. An event where an experience could be had and the many talents of some of our ensemble could be displayed. Something that was unique to what other groups offer,” mentions Executive Director Garry Lee Posey.

Such became DIVAS AND DESSERTS.DIVAS AND DESSERTS is a 90-minute event featuring homemade desserts, wine, and an evening of performances from some of the leading female impersonators in our area. Each of these events will be built around a theme, and many of the entertainers are regulars on the ETC stage.

While alcohol will be present, the performances will be family friendly. The theme for February 26th is BROADWAY BABIES. Our entertainers will be preparing and performing numbers that you may recognize from New York, the big screen, or television.

Event organizer and Associate Artistic Director for ETC Ryan Laskowski says, “We will have live singing, some dancing and of course some of the tightest lip synchs in the city.” Performers include Allysa Paige, T’yana Montice, “Sweet T” and Alexiya St. Martin.