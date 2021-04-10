Divas Of Illusion Drag Show

Bar Watson 6925 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Divas Of Illusion Drag Show 

Join us EVERY SATURDAY for the Divas of Illusion Drag Show in The Great Scotland Yard! Hosted by Samantha LeBlonc!

Show Time at 10:30pm!

$5 Mixed Drink Special

$2 Jello Shots

$12 Appetizer Platter

Info

Theater & Dance
