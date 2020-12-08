DIY Liqueurs as Gifts

In this class, you'll learn all about the science behind making liqueurs and you'll make your own to give as a gift! We'll be making a Coffee Liqueur (a riff off of Kahlua), the perfect addition to any White Russian loving person's bar.

For this class, you can either pick up your own ingredients and make your liqueurs along with us, or you can purchase the cocktail kit, which will have everything you need (except the rum!).

Purchase Options:

Class ONLY - $15

Class + Supplies - $25 (mailing costs included!) PLEASE NOTE: Order by Friday, December 4 at 1pm if outside of Chattanooga and Monday, December 7 at 1pm if in Chattanooga for local delivery.

About the teacher:

Kaleena Goldsworthy was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate, and found herself in Chattanooga only six months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar and she instantly fell in love with the hospitality industry, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of the cocktail industry, led her to start creating bitters at home. This passion grew, eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. The Bitter Bottle is focused on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bitters and tinctures. She also continues to focus on education, creating drinks, and sharing all of this with the community.