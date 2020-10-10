DIY Under The Sky - "Pick Your Project" Workshop

Looking for a fun way to connect with friends or family? Join us on the lawn at Cambridge Square (next to our studio) for our most popular DIY workshop and create your own unique wood sign! Select a wood project from our gallery. We provide all the materials and instruct you step-by-step to create a beautiful piece for your home or for a gift. Choose from a variety of paint and wood stain colors in the workshop. Cost for a workshop is $68 for adults and pre-registration is required. We look forward to seeing you soon!