Documentary Screening + Info Night

Join 7th Well and the Together Coalition for the screening of "Playground: The Child Sex Trade in America." Immediately following the screening there will be an informational meeting about 7th Well's Foster for Freedom campaign.

A little bit about Foster for Freedom:

7th Well wants to provide safe and nurturing homes for minors who have been sex trafficked. To do that, we want to partner with foster parents to provide trauma-informed, holistic care for the child.

If you are a foster parent or interested in becoming one or know of any one who is please join us and invite your friends! If that is not you, we still invite you to come and learn more about the issue.

Admission is $5 at the door.