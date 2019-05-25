Join HES and adoptable pups at Wanderlinger Brewing Company on Saturday, May 25th from 12 pm to 5 pm! Come for a pint and leave with a pup!
Dog Adoption with Humane Education Society
Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
