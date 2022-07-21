Dog Days Of Summer

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for a hotdog and beer pairing evening in our air-conditioned taproom to ward off the dog days of summer! $10 for a pairing.

We are collaborating with local hot dog eatery Good Dog for this event!

