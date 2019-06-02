Now in its 4th year, DOGMA DANCE OFF is an annual celebration of music, art and charity that has expanded from a one-day event to a sprawling three-day festival, spanning Nashville (May 31), Murfreesboro (June 1) and Chattanooga (June 2). Formed from founder Ethan Boyd's passion for local art scenes and charitable activism, and assisted by his "Dog-Team" including Tanner Pancake, Dogma Dance Off is focused on bringing the community together with fresh musical and artistic talent.

This year, Dogma Dance Off has partnered with the arts non-profit organization The Shaking Ray Levi Society, Ooko Studios (Nashville) and Melted Magazine, and all proceeds from the festival will go to two organizations: Mark Making (Chattanooga), devoted to empowering individuals and transforming communities through the arts, and Jessi Zazu, Inc. (Nashville), created with a mission to continue Zazu's work in the arts and humanities, social justice and women's health after Zazu, a member of celebrated band Those Darlins, succumbed to cervical cancer in 2017.

At Chattanooga's Barking Legs Theater on June 2, get ready for an all-day event on two stages (indoor and outdoor) with some of the region's brightest and newest pop, rock and hip-hop sounds from emerging artists, plus a showcase of art for sale, food trucks, drone yoga, and so much more.

Chattanooga event lineup (June 2):Nordista FreezeFuture CribO Summersmall_barsPlanet TerrestrialKeem the CipherPeppermint BoysLava GullsFiona Cauly ComedyZaidee's Twilight Drone YogaSammy DavidMoon HollowSlumThe Floor Is YoursLul LionHip-Hop Lounge LiveMoodiDare

