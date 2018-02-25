The Damned: Don't You Wish That We Were Dead

A history of the influential English punk band The Damned from their inception in 1976 through to 2015. Part of the "Sunday Slasher" monthly showcase at The Palace Theater.
After the screening, stay for a night of music by Ghetto Blasters.
The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
