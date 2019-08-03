Up the Dose

to Google Calendar - Up the Dose - 2019-08-03 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Up the Dose - 2019-08-03 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Up the Dose - 2019-08-03 21:00:00 iCalendar - Up the Dose - 2019-08-03 21:00:00

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Get ready to party with UTD at Trish's. We'll rock the house with our genrefluid blend of originals and cool covers. We'll premier two new originals in our set. Dress for the summer. Bet outfit wins the prize!

Info

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4238774616
to Google Calendar - Up the Dose - 2019-08-03 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Up the Dose - 2019-08-03 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Up the Dose - 2019-08-03 21:00:00 iCalendar - Up the Dose - 2019-08-03 21:00:00
DI 16.26b

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

June 26, 2019

Thursday

June 27, 2019

Friday

June 28, 2019

Saturday

June 29, 2019

Sunday

June 30, 2019

Monday

July 1, 2019

Tuesday

July 2, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours