Get ready to party with UTD at Trish's. We'll rock the house with our genrefluid blend of originals and cool covers. We'll premier two new originals in our set. Dress for the summer. Bet outfit wins the prize!
Up the Dose
Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Wednesday
-
Food & Drink Home & Garden OutdoorHibiscus Garden Party
-
-
Talks & ReadingsAn Evening with Tom Graves
-
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNaomi Ingram
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsGrief and Loss Art Expression
-
Education & LearningChubby Charmer Bag Class
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Education & LearningBeginner Wheel
-
This & ThatHenna Designs
Friday
-
This & ThatPride Month Networking Event
-
Fashion & Trunk Shows MarketsSummer Sidewalk Sale
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Parties & ClubsThe Colour Invasion
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal and Friends
Monday
-
Kids & FamilyTie Dye at Tennessee Riverpark
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal