Join Up the Dose for a funky genrefluid mix of originals and covers. With a new, two guitar lineup, more fun and harmony, we'll get you out of your seat and on the floor.
Up the Dose
Moccasin Bend Brewing Company 3210 Broad St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
