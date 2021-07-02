Double Album Release w/ Genki Genki Panic and Slicksilver

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Double Album Release w/ Genki Genki Panic and Slicksilver 

On Friday, July 2nd, join us for the double release of Slicksilver's "Oneword" and Genki Genki Panic's newest EP!

Doors at 8PM, show 9PM.

$10 cover.

21+

Concerts & Live Music
4232697979
