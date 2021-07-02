Double Album Release w/ Genki Genki Panic and Slicksilver
On Friday, July 2nd, join us for the double release of Slicksilver's "Oneword" and Genki Genki Panic's newest EP!
Doors at 8PM, show 9PM.
$10 cover.
21+
to
Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Double Album Release w/ Genki Genki Panic and Slicksilver
On Friday, July 2nd, join us for the double release of Slicksilver's "Oneword" and Genki Genki Panic's newest EP!
Doors at 8PM, show 9PM.
$10 cover.
21+
Health & WellnessTherapeutic Flow Yoga: Open + Connect
-
Comedy Education & Learning FilmThe Retro-Politan Summer Film Series: 'Quarantine Breakout Edition'
-
Concerts & Live MusicNightfall Free Concert Series
-
Education & LearningStreamlining Paper Flow in the Home
-
Art & ExhibitionsBeginner Handlettering
-
Theater & DanceFunny Little Thing Called Love
-
Concerts & Live MusicMovement Sessions: Summer Heat
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
Business & CareerEmail Marketing for Beginners
-
This & ThatOoltewah Cruise In & Bike Night
-
Education & LearningHow to Grow Your Business with Facebook Marketing
-
Health & WellnessBeginner Tai Chi
-
Health & WellnessTherapeutic Flow Yoga: Open + Connect
-
Business & CareerOrganic Marketing 101
-
Health & WellnessFree Smoking Cessation Course
-
Art & Exhibitions Theater & DanceThrowback Thursday
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.