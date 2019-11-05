Double bassist Xavier Foley will perform at Southern Adventist University on November 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Ackerman Auditorium. Foley’s outstanding performances have been recognized by many awards, and he was recently named to New York’s WQXR’s “19 for 19” Artists to Watch list and featured on PBS’s NYC-ARTS. As an orchestral concerto soloist, he has performed with six professional orchestras, as well as with the Sphinx Virtuosi at Carnegie Hall. Tickets are required and will be sold at the door for $5 per person. Please call 423.236.2814 for ticket information.
Double Bass Concert: Xavier Foley
Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
