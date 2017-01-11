Double Take: An Exhibit at Exum Gallery

Exum Gallery at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 305 W. Seventh St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Exum Gallery presents “Double Take,” an exhibit of 30+ works by the North Georgia Sky Painters Society in which each artist creates a second painting based on a detail found in the first painting.  The group has chosen landscapes and still-life as subject. 

Artists Sherry Hullender, Janice Kennedy, Evelyn Marie Williams, Sandra Babb,  Carol Hobbs, and photographer Leslie O’Rear will display their art February 1 through February 26.  

The Exum Gallery is located in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 805 W. Seventh St. (Access to the gallery is through the double doors off the parking lot behind the church) Hours are Mon.-Fri., 8:30 -4:30.  The event is free.  

Exum Gallery at St. Paul's Episcopal Church 305 W. Seventh St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

