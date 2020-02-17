Douglas Petrovich Archaeology Lecture

Douglas Petrovich, PhD, will be presenting an archaeology lecture titled “Is Hebrew the Language of the World’s Oldest Alphabet?” This free event will be held on Monday, February 17, at 7 p.m. in the Lynn Wood Hall Chapel on Southern Adventist University’s campus. For more information, call 423.236.2030.
