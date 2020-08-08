Downtown Divas

The Shade Girls are excited to bring you yet another fabulous installment of Downtown Divas at the swanky Marriott ballroom in downtown Chattanooga! It’s going to boujee, fierce, and most importantly shady as hell!

With specialty cocktails and mocktails as well as some tasty food options at our luxury bar, a full dance floor, and of course a star studded drag show - it’s the place to be Saturday, August 8th!

Our show will be hosted by all three of The Shade Girls: Ophelia Cox, Gin Von Tonic, and Briana Adams, along with special guest performances by the gorgeous and stunning, Tori Mattison, the fabulous and vivacious, Bebe Dupree, and all the way from Knoxville, one of the funniest and fiercest queens of the south, Sweet T!

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW

Because once we’re sold out, we’re SOLD OUT! Limited $5 VIP tickets are available while they last, once they’re gone, our $10 general admission tickets will be available for purchase until they sell out.

Come experience Chattanooga’s SHADIEST show in town!

Tickets available here: www.thebrianaadams.com/event