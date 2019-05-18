A variety of Downtown Chattanooga apartment options will be available to tour and explore on Saturday, May 18 from 10am-4pm for the second annual self-guided Explore Downtown Living Tour. Organized by River City Company and sponsored by FirstBank, 14 apartment developments will be open to those who have an interest in urban living or want a unique way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

Free and open to the public, check-in will be at Miller Plaza, 850 Market St., and pre-registration is encouraged. Thanks to Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority, CARTA, and the Chattanooga Lookouts, participants can ride the electric shuttle or use the Lookouts trolley to get to stops along the way. Also, ChattyWagon will help shuttle participants in their fleet of electric vehicles. However, participants can similarly walk, bike, utilize other forms of transit or drive to any of the properties he or she would like to as the tour is self-guided.

“Last year, we hosted over 700 attendees who were interested in living in Downtown Chattanooga in the first Explore Downtown Living Tour, and we anticipate another great crowd in 2019,” states Kim White, President and CEO of River City Company. “We took the feedback from last year’s event from participants and property managers, and we made this year’s event better with extended tour hours, an expansive list of post tour perks at local restaurants and narrowed down the tour to focus on apartments only.”

With nearly $1.2 billion dollars of private investment that’s occurred in Downtown Chattanooga since 2015, a substantial portion of that development work has gone to building apartment living representing 3,223 apartment units and 1,917 student beds.

“In 2018, I was looking for an apartment in Downtown Chattanooga and came across the Downtown Living Tour,” states Alex Grell, 2018 tour participant and current downtown resident. “It was a great opportunity to explore multiple options conveniently in one day without having to set up multiple individual appointments, and I ended up signing a lease at one of the properties I toured and am loving living in downtown.”

In addition to the apartment stops on the tour, 16 restaurants scattered along the tour route are offering deals and discounts to tour participants who need a break in between stops or a place to unwind when finished. Those participating eateries includes Bantam + Biddy, Alimentari, Pinkberry, Peet’s Coffee, Moe’s Original BBQ, Community Pie, The Mad Priest, Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, Jefferson’s, Pizza Bros, Stevarios, Naked River Brewing Company, State of Confusion, Stir and Scottie’s on the River. And at each stop on the tour, participants can receive a stamp on his or her tour passport which can be turned in at the end of the tour for a chance to win a Downtown Chattanooga prize package.

Free tickets for the Explore Downtown Living Tour can be secured at www.rivercitycompany.com. The participating properties on the tour include:

Southside

Passenger Flats – 1351 Passenger St.

The Henry Lofts - 1920 Chestnut St.

Bluebird Row Apartments – 1350 Passenger St.

1400 Chestnut – 1400 Chestnut St.

17Broad – 1701 Broad St. (Building will not be available to tour; property information will be available at check-in in Miller Plaza.)

City Center

Tomorrow Building – 818 Georgia Ave.

Market City Center – 728 Market St.

Walk2Campus – 605 Lindsay St.

The Maclellan Apartments – 721 Broad St.

Riverfront

Vista Cameron Harbor – 805 Canal St.

Riverset Apartments – 2 Market St.

Lindsay 414 - 414 Lindsay St.

NorthShore