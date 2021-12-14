Doyle Dykes Christmas Concert

Is it time for Christmas music yet? Get in the holiday spirit with Doyle Dykes, legendary American guitarist, as he performs Christmas songs and shares stories in an intimate performance at Songbirds.

In the spirit of the giving season, this show will be a fundraiser to help further our mission. The museum is now a non-profit venue run by the Songbirds Foundation. All profit, on our end, will be directed to our Guitars for Kids program which provides 1000s of free guitars, in-depth music therapy, and over 100,000 hours of free music education to kids across the south each year. Go to www.songbirdsfoundation.org to find out more.

