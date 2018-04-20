Dr. B and The Ease
Cambridge Square 4362 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicDr. B and The Ease
-
Art & ExhibitionsFour Bridges Art Festival Preview Party
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
-
This & ThatClean and Green
-
Education & Learning This & ThatWaterfront, 1864: Exploring Civil War Chattanooga
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family OutdoorBoardwalk Boogie Trail 5k
-
Sunday
-
This & ThatEarthDayz
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Kids & FamilyFour Bridges Art Festival
-
Education & LearningIndigo Shibori Dyeing with Aaron Head
-
Concerts & Live MusicNativity Rising Artists: The Shepherd's Harp
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & Dance"Rock of Ages" (High School Edition)
Monday
-
Theater & DanceSpring Belly Dance Session
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningPalette Knife Painting with Mia Bergeron
-
Education & Learning Food & DrinkChampagne and Fried Chicken Showcase
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Mike McDade
-
This & ThatTrivia with Jordan Hallquist
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Art & ExhibitionsArt of Hope
-
-
Education & LearningCreate A Hanging Garden
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourt of Songs
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Concerts & Live MusicDJ Passé
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers4th Annual Low Country Boil
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsArt + Issues: On Becoming a Woman
-