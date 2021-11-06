× Expand Wanderlinger Brewing Company DragRave

Admit it: Monday - Friday, the world sees the sweet, proper, angelic side of you. But at the core of it all, we know there’s a naughty little devil just itching to get out and party. Or maybe, just maybe, you’ve been misbehaving too much and need to show the world that there really is a cute, innocent, and sweet angel deep inside you. Well, have we got plans for you!

Saturday, November 6th at Wanderlinger Brewing Company, we present to you DRAGRAVE: Heaven & Hell! Pick your poison, because we’re taking you to the deepest and scariest circles of Hell and inside the pearly gates of Heaven for a night of bittersweet, naughty and nice, and downright tainted and innocent fun!

The Rave Royals themselves, Ciran Chanel Stratton and Gin Von Tonic, bring you a wickedly sweet and beautifully dangerous lineup of drag entertainers the likes of Morphine Drip, Daphne Gloss, and the newly crowned Tennessee Nightmare himself, Gemini Silverwolf for a show that will have you begging for more!

As always, the devilishly handsome and divinely talented Mystery Box will have you dancing your faces off and revealing what’s really under there…an angel or a demon. There’s no hiding the truth once these freshly spun beats start at 10pm and go all night long!

You know it’s not a DRAGRAVE without some amazing interactive art! We’ll have a live face painter for you to *try* and hide who’s really inside you…that is, if you can manage to cover it up.

Calling all you fallen angels, Victoria’s Secret Angels, and day-walking demons! Want some cash? How does $75 cold hard cash sound? Let’s see your best Heaven & Hell wear for a chance to win our winner-takes-all costume contest! ❤️‍🔥

Let’s see:

Drag Show

Rave dance party from 10pm-3am+

Interactive art

Costume contest

What’s missing? Oh yeah…YOU! Get those tickets now! Only $10 presale and $15 at the door!

Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/.../dragrave-heaven-and-hell...

See you there, DragRavers!